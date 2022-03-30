Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Shares Down 7.5%

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 5.21 and last traded at 5.21. 8,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 736,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of 6.64.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, for a total transaction of 41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAD. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,600,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

