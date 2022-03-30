OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on OFS. TheStreet cut OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OFS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 73,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,735. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $173.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.80. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 119.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 52,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

