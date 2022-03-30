Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
