Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $417 million-$422 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $445.19 million.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.16.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.