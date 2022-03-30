ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.640-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million-$204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.44 million.ON24 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.150 EPS.

ONTF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.66. 4,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,936. ON24 has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $652.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ON24 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONTF. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ON24 by 167.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ON24 by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ON24 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

