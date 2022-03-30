OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Insider Douglas T. Ross Purchases 15,000 Shares

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) insider Douglas T. Ross purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte Co. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 829.52%. Research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.