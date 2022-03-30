Onooks (OOKS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $260,509.00

Onooks (OOKS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $260,509.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.11 or 0.07173631 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,399.04 or 1.00091858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054992 BTC.

Onooks Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

