oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Sells A$99,607,950.00 in Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Marco (Mick) Hellman sold 63,851,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.17), for a total transaction of A$99,607,950.00 ($74,893,195.49).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About oOh!media (Get Rating)
