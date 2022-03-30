oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML) Insider Sells A$99,607,950.00 in Stock

oOh!media Limited (ASX:OML – Get Rating) insider Marco (Mick) Hellman sold 63,851,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.17), for a total transaction of A$99,607,950.00 ($74,893,195.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About oOh!media (Get Rating)

oOh!media Limited operates as an out of home media company in Australia and New Zealand. The company's portfolio includes large format classic and digital roadside screens; classic and digital signs in shopping centers, airport terminals, and lounges, as well as in cafes, pubs, universities, office buildings, and gyms; classic and digital street furniture signs; digital and classic format advertising in public transportation corridors, such as rail; and online sites for millennials, students, flyers, small businesses, and city-based audiences.

