OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Issues Earnings Results

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of OPGN stock opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OpGen by 1,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OpGen by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 323,388 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OpGen by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in OpGen by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

