OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 97.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 213.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 564,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 383,792 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 50.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 897,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 89.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 205,212 shares during the period. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 1.85.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.