Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Oracle were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

