Orbit Chain Price Down 0.6% This Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $255.28 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00109020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 598,743,076 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.