Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.67

Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and traded as high as $6.93. Origin Materials shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 1,030,990 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 107.76, a current ratio of 107.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Origin Materials ( OTCMKTS:ORGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Boon Sim acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $127,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Drucker acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 36.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

