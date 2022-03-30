Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) CEO Sells $27,095.63 in Stock

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Allen Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, David Allen Weber sold 8,026 shares of Otonomy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $19,182.14.

OTIC stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Otonomy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $139.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 80.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Otonomy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otonomy (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

