PancakeSwap Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $2.42 billion and $291.66 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $8.66 or 0.00018328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00036777 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00107964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 693,992,977 coins and its circulating supply is 279,177,091 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

