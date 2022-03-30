Pangolin Reaches Market Cap of $19.31 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and $1.76 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.09 or 0.07181164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,069.41 or 1.00119743 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,262,381 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

