Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Nigel S. Terrington Purchases 3,702 Shares

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,702 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 501 ($6.56) per share, with a total value of £18,547.02 ($24,295.28).

Shares of LON:PAG opened at GBX 512 ($6.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 527.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 542.02. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 408.80 ($5.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 619 ($8.11). The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.25) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.65) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 592.50 ($7.76).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

