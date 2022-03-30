Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,741,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $302.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $307.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.