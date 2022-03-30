Parallel Advisors LLC Has $63,000 Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 1,956,355 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 20.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 311,945 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179 over the last ninety days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRTN has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

