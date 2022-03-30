Parallel Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

