Parallel Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 35.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 38,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 21.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 105,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT opened at $217.60 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

