Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -137.54 and a beta of 0.81.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

