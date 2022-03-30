Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Sigmund Cornelius Acquires 5,000 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,150.

Shares of PXT opened at C$26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.21. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.28 and a 1 year high of C$30.44.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$397.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.4800004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.29.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

