Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PBHC stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, Director Adam C. Gagas bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald Tascarella sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $87,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

