Patricia Gallup Sells 852 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $44,022.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $123,003.54.
- On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.
CNXN stock opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.62. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $54.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.52.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 570.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after buying an additional 181,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PC Connection by 95.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 152,809 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PC Connection by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 47,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXN. StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
PC Connection Company Profile (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
