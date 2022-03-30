Paybswap Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. Paybswap has a market cap of $150,040.25 and $43.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paybswap has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,376.37 or 0.07113862 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,404.95 or 0.99880004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap . Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paybswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

