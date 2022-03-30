Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paycor HCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.19.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.