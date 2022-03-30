PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $23.12

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.12, but opened at $22.24. PBF Energy shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 98,618 shares.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $12,380,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,774,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

