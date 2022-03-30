PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEPL stock remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,938. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

