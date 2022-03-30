Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 220.99 and last traded at 220.92. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at 202.28.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

