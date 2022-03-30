Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

