Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of PFV opened at €189.00 ($207.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €191.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €151.40 ($166.37) and a 1-year high of €226.00 ($248.35).
