Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of PFV opened at €189.00 ($207.69) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €191.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €151.40 ($166.37) and a 1-year high of €226.00 ($248.35).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.