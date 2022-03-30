PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target Cut to $21.50

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $21.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.10. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $38,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,070. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

