PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in March

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCLOF remained flat at $$0.58 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,837. PharmaCielo has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.
PharmaCielo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PharmaCielo (PCLOF)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.