PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Down 31.2% in March

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 28th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCLOF remained flat at $$0.58 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,837. PharmaCielo has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

PharmaCielo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

