Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Cut by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.42. 109,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,851. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.