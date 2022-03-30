Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PBAXU) Lock-Up Period Will End on April 4th

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PBAXU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 4th. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition had issued 15,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $155,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $11.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000.

