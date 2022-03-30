Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Plans Dividend of GBX 24.80

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 637 ($8.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a PE ratio of -7.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 643.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 648.73. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.96) to GBX 800 ($10.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.68) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.41) to GBX 750 ($9.82) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 792.25 ($10.38).

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.99) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,509.04). Also, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.41), for a total transaction of £43,328.58 ($56,757.37). Insiders have purchased a total of 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284 in the last ninety days.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

