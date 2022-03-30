Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

PLL has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.25.

Shares of PLL opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $94,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.78 per share, with a total value of $109,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,993 shares of company stock worth $158,511. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,258 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,004 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,271 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

