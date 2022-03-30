Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,765.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.