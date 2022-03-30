Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 5.3%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.66. Approximately 204,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,937,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. CLSA dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,982,000 after acquiring an additional 102,757 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Pinduoduo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in Pinduoduo by 1,509.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,059,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,049,000 after acquiring an additional 993,521 shares during the period. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

