Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $53.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PINS. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.54.

NYSE:PINS opened at $26.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,969 shares of company stock valued at $11,206,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

