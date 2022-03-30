Piper Sandler Comments on Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BYND. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.89.

BYND opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $160.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $38,257,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.