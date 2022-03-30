Piper Sandler Comments on Beyond Meat, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Beyond Meat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.
BYND opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $160.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $38,257,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.
Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.
