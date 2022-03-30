Piper Sandler Comments on Orange County Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Orange County Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

OBT opened at $40.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75. Orange County Bancorp has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $42.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

