Piper Sandler Downgrades Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to Underweight

Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Beyond Meat from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.89.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $51.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $38,257,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Beyond Meat by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

