Piper Sandler Weighs in on Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.56. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services.

