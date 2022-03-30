Piper Sandler Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.13.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$72.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$68.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.686 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.68%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

