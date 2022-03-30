Piper Sandler Weighs in on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$78.50 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.13.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$72.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$68.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.686 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.68%.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.