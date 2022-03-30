Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLYM. Truist Financial began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 49.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $27.18. 265,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

