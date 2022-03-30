PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 570,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PolyMet Mining by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. 451,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,512. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

PolyMet Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLM Get Rating ) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.