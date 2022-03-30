PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Short Interest Update

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,133,400 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 2,103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41,334.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TNTFF opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. PostNL has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53.

Get PostNL alerts:

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of PostNL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.