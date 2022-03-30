Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Shares of PBPB opened at $6.42 on Friday. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $184.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Potbelly news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBPB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth $1,820,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 84,382 shares in the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.