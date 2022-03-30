Preformed Line Products to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $131.45 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLPC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2,050.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the third quarter worth $228,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

