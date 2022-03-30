Preformed Line Products to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.
NASDAQ PLPC opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $314.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06.
Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $131.45 million for the quarter.
Preformed Line Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.
